With the Ja Morant situation all over the news, we take a look at some other former NBA players who were also suspended because of their love for firearms.

Ja Morant's off-court behavior has finally caught up to him. People around the NBA called him out for acting tough despite his nice upbringing, and he's been suspended for showing off a gun during an IG live session.

Morant is young and has plenty of growing up to do. Fortunately, he also has the chance, the time, and the community support to learn from this mistake and get better. Not everyone can say the same.

As a matter of fact, Morant isn't even the first NBA player to be suspended because of doing dumb or reckless things with a firearm. And here, we're going to let you know about the ones that went through this before him.

NBA Players Who Were Suspended Because Of Guns

Gilbert Arenas & Javaris Crittenton

Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton starred in one of the most bizarre incidents in NBA history. They got into a verbal altercation over a card game and some alleged gambling debts, so they took things to the next level.

Both carried guns to the Washington Wizards locker room and waved them at each other. Crittenton was suspended 38 games, then waived, and he never played in the NBA again. Arenas, on the other hand, was suspended 50 games and later traded.

Stephen Jackson

Back in the day, Stephen Jackson was known for being a bit of a troublemaker. His bad boy reputation preceded him, as he never hesitated to get physical when anyone dared get on his teammate's faces.

Jackson was suspended multiple times throughout his career, also starring in the infamous 'Malice in the Palace' brawl. He was also suspended seven games after pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal reckless for firing a gun outside of a strip club.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant has the chance to write his name on better lists than this one, but here we are. People warned him and urged him to stop looking for street credit, yet he thinks he's a Hip-Hop artist from the 90s for whatever reason.

Morant was suspended just two games, but he'll be away from the team until the league and the Colorado police conduct an investigation into this incident. This was avoidable, irresponsible, and flat-out dumb, so let's just hope he learns from this.