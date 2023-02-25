Stephen Curry is the best player in Golden State Warriors' history. However, his teammate Jordan Poole loves the challenge of not having him around.

The Golden State Warriors don't stand a chance to repeat as NBA Champions without Stephen Curry; it's as simple as that. That's why it's no surprise to see them struggling so much while he's out with an injury.

Jordan Poole has excelled offensively when he's asked to start, mostly replacing Klay Thompson. However, the team hasn't found that same success with the young guard stepping in for Steph.

However, and regardless of how the team fares, Poole recently claimed that he actually likes playing without Steph. Obviously, he didn't mean it as a diss or anything like that; it's just like he loves the challenge.

Jordan Poole Likes To Play Without Stephen Curry

"He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game,” Poole said. “So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level. I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win."

Steve Kerr Wants Him To Stay Locked In

However, coach Steve Kerr might not agree with Poole at all. If anything, he'd love his budding star to stay more focused, especially on the defensive end of the floor, where he's often exposed:

“He has a tendency, like a lot of players, to lose focus from time to time,” Kerr said, via ClutchPoints. “But he’s getting better. When he’s really taking on the challenge when people are putting him in pick-and-roll, he’s strong, he’s athletic. He can do the job."

At the end of the day, the Dubs will need to find a way to keep the ship afloat while their best player is ready to come back. And it'll be up to Poole to prove that he can be that guy offensively in the meantime.