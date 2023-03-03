Even though things didn't exactly work out with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant has no regrets about his time at Barclays Center.

Ever since he made it to the NBA, Kevin Durant has been one of the prime scorers in the basketball scene. But his now-infamous move to theGolden State Warriors made him a bit of a villain, with people claiming his two titles have an asterisk.

That makes little-to-no sense, and we should celebrate a player of his caliber instead of trying and bring him down. But that's how things work in this ruthless business, and it's not going to change any time soon.

Regardless of that, KD just wants to hoop at the highest level. That's why he pursued a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets to team up with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant Opens Up On His Trade From Brooklyn

“I’m not the first one to get traded or ask for a trade," Durant told Yahoo Sports. "[I] Don’t look at myself or my status in the league that I can’t go through what other players in the league go through.”

“I was looking at the year we was in the last year and then this year, what are we doing [for the future]? I’m here. I signed the contract [extension], but nobody else around me signed. It was too much confusion. I’m glad I can move forward," the forward continued.

“I was thinking about who’s in the building, then when s*** started happening. We’re not playing well. KI requested a trade. It felt like a lot of s*** wasn’t happening for us," KD continued. "But I was locked in. I felt like my play showed people that I was really committed to the organization.

“I looked up, like what am I gonna do? I don't know who's gonna be my teammates, so I was a little nervous with that happening. And we were able to work something out," he concluded.

Of course, everybody's got the right to do whatever they think it's best for them, especially when it comes to the workplace. But the narrative around KD might never change at this point, not that he should care too much about that.