One of the marquee matchups on Christmas Day features the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors. With superstar rosters led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the game offers a pivotal opportunity for the Warriors to regain momentum and for the Lakers to bounce back from their recent loss to the Pistons.

LeBron is having an outstanding season, carrying the Lakers with his exceptional performances. Over the last five games, he has recorded two triple-doubles and averaged 27.2 points per game. His efforts have propelled the team to win three of their last five outings in the NBA regular season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are relying heavily on Curry, despite his recent struggles. Over the past five games, his scoring average has dipped, highlighted by a two-point performance in 24 minutes during one outing. In their latest game against the Pacers, Curry managed just 10 points and 7 assists, underscoring the need for him to step up in this critical matchup.

Looking ahead to the high-stakes Christmas clash, LeBron shared his thoughts on facing Curry: “I always appreciate him. He is one of the greatest to ever play this game. I don’t take it for granted, and with so few opportunities to face each other, it’s always special to compete against him.“

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 19, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The last five matchups between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the last five games against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting the stage for yet another compelling chapter in the storied rivalry between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The Lakers have struggled to secure a victory in these matchups, and with Curry and his teammates in bad form, this game presents a prime opportunity for LeBron to turn the tide.

Their most recent clash occurred in October during a preseason game, where the Warriors triumphed with a commanding 132-74 victory. Notable performances came from Bronny James and Quincy Olivari for the Lakers, despite the lopsided result. In another preseason encounter, the Warriors secured a 111-97 win, even with Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ lineup.

In July, the two teams faced off in the California Classic, a game dominated by bench players that ended 92-68 in favor of the Warriors. The last regular-season showdown between Curry and LeBron took place in April, where the Warriors claimed a 134-120 victory despite LeBron’s valiant effort as the game’s top scorer. Rounding out their last five matchups, the Warriors once again edged the Lakers 128-121, with both Curry and James delivering standout performances.

Other games to watch on Christmas Day

In addition to the highly anticipated matchup between Curry and LeBron, the NBA has prepared an exciting slate of games for fans to enjoy this Christmas Day. One of the marquee matchups features the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, as both teams continue to excel in the regular season, promising a thrilling contest.

Full Christmas Day schedule: