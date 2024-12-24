NBA News: Luka Doncic confesses the real problem with kids playing basketball

Luka Doncic has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s brightest stars, captivating fans with his exceptional performances since being drafted in 2018. Off the court, Doncic is now using his platform to bring joy back to basketball, particularly kids. Last week, he inaugurated the Luka Doncic Youth Foundation, where he shared his perspective on the challenges kids face today and how external pressures are impacting their love for the game.

“When I was a kid growing up in Slovenia, all I wanted to do was run to the outdoor court behind my apartment to play basketball. I see how kids are missing out on the joy and magic of the game, whether it’s because of cost, pressure, or programs that forget that basketball should be fun,” affirmed Doncic.

During the foundation’s launch, a report on youth basketball in the United States and Europe was presented, highlighting troubling trends affecting young athletes. The findings revealed that external pressures are leading to alarming dropout rates.

“Our report found that the pressures on kids to be perfect, treating games like they’re a job or a way to fill your highlight reel, are leading to historic drop-out rates: Seven out of 10 kids are walking away from youth sports by age 13. These pressures take away all the things that I love most about basketball. Kids who stop playing miss out on friendship, teamwork, growth, development, healthy competition, and, most of all, fun. They miss out on the joy,” reported the foundation.

Doncic emphasized how these pressures, driven by elite programs, costly training, and social media, can strip young players of the joy that makes basketball special. He shared his personal experiences growing up and his desire to reignite that same passion for the next generation.

“There was a lot of pressure out there, especially with all the social media going on. I think there’s too much based on highlights. So I think that, at the end of the day, I just want to bring back the joy and fun for the kids. Like I had, you know. After I went to school or after school, I went out to play basketball. And that was the best thing that I ever did. You know, I just had fun. Enjoy it,” affirmed Doncic.

The foundation aims to address these issues by fostering creativity and freedom in youth basketball. According to Doncic, when young players are encouraged to play with joy, they can unlock their full potential and focus on the essence of the game rather than being bogged down by statistics or the fear of mistakes.

Is the NBA promoting an uncreative and monotonous style of play?

NBA teams are looking to become more efficient every day and resources such as three-pointers are increasingly exploited. Creative and different attacks are less and less seen. The different styles of the teams have been reduced and now most teams play with similar offensive schemes and the team that wins is the one with the best shooting percentage.

As a result, young players today focus on physicality and increasing their shooting effectiveness rather than improving their game IQ and encouraging creativity. This trend has led to the emergence of uncreative but efficient players. However, fans still miss the magic of the players of the past who stood out for being creative and different.

As a result, NBA viewership has dwindled, and everyone’s alarm bells are ringing. Ideas like the ones Luka Doncic seeks to promote with his foundation could be the resurgence of basketball that has been affected day after day by monotony. Developing and promoting creativity from youth in Basketball will form unique players that could bring diversity back to the sport.