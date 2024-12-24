The Georgia Bulldogs enjoyed an extra week off as they geared up for the CFP quarterfinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl. While Kirby Smart and the team hoped for a Christmas miracle on quarterback Carson Beck’s injury status, the prayer wasn’t answered and the Dawgs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with Gunner Stockton under center.

Beck injured his right elbow in the final play of the first half of the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns. It was certainly an avoidable incident, but it gave place to a domino effect on Smart’s team. Backup Stockton led the team throughout the second half, though Beck re-entered the game and handed off the football for the winning touchdown in overtime.

The Dawgs got a good look of how they can gameplan for Stockton, and as it turned out, they will rely on the sophomore to lead them in the hunt for the program’s fifth National Championship.

As the school announced on Monday, Beck underwent elbow surgery and is expected to be able to throw again by Spring 2025.

Carson Beck 15 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action vs the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca,” the school announced. “A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025.”

Beck’s up-and-down season ends on a tough note

The 2024 NCAA season didn’t pan out as Beck envisioned heading into the year. Though the 23-year-old found his rhythym late in the season, his early struggles raised many eyebrows in Athens and the senior-year QB potential NFL Draft stock plummeted.

Beck finished the college football season with 290 completions for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His lackluster campaign hinged on the hope of a magical playoff run, but that illusion was shattered by an unfortunate play.

Sugar Bowl

On New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish will go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Notre Dame is coming off a huge 27-17 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, while Georgia hasn’t played since the SEC Championship on December 7.

