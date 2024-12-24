Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Georgia confirms Kirby Smart will be without QB Carson Beck during Playoffs

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their biggest test of the season against Notre Dame, Kirby Smart and the rest of the team learned tough news on the status of QB Carson Beck.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 at Sanford Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesCarson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 at Sanford Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

By Federico O'donnell

The Georgia Bulldogs enjoyed an extra week off as they geared up for the CFP quarterfinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl. While Kirby Smart and the team hoped for a Christmas miracle on quarterback Carson Beck’s injury status, the prayer wasn’t answered and the Dawgs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with Gunner Stockton under center.

Beck injured his right elbow in the final play of the first half of the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns. It was certainly an avoidable incident, but it gave place to a domino effect on Smart’s team. Backup Stockton led the team throughout the second half, though Beck re-entered the game and handed off the football for the winning touchdown in overtime.

The Dawgs got a good look of how they can gameplan for Stockton, and as it turned out, they will rely on the sophomore to lead them in the hunt for the program’s fifth National Championship.

Advertisement

As the school announced on Monday, Beck underwent elbow surgery and is expected to be able to throw again by Spring 2025.

Carson Beck 15 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action vs the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Carson Beck 15 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action vs the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca,” the school announced. “A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025.”

The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who&#039;s earning the most?

see also

The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who's earning the most?

Beck’s up-and-down season ends on a tough note

The 2024 NCAA season didn’t pan out as Beck envisioned heading into the year. Though the 23-year-old found his rhythym late in the season, his early struggles raised many eyebrows in Athens and the senior-year QB potential NFL Draft stock plummeted.

Advertisement

Beck finished the college football season with 290 completions for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His lackluster campaign hinged on the hope of a magical playoff run, but that illusion was shattered by an unfortunate play.

Sugar Bowl

On New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish will go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Notre Dame is coming off a huge 27-17 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, while Georgia hasn’t played since the SEC Championship on December 7.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

NFL News: Packers' Jordan Love sends clear message on Super Bowl race after big win over Saints
NFL

NFL News: Packers' Jordan Love sends clear message on Super Bowl race after big win over Saints

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose even more players vs Steelers with two still questionable
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose even more players vs Steelers with two still questionable

Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders shows support for his teammate Travis Hunter with strong message
College Football

Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders shows support for his teammate Travis Hunter with strong message

Lakers star LeBron James sends clear message to Stephen Curry on playing in Christmas Day
NBA

Lakers star LeBron James sends clear message to Stephen Curry on playing in Christmas Day

Better Collective Logo