The outstanding season of the Colorado Buffaloes has not only been achieved thanks to the talent of Deion Sanders‘ players, but also due to the strong bond they share. Shedeur Sanders, the talented QB of the team, maintains a close relationship with Travis Hunter, and he took to social media to defend his teammate following criticism of the WR’s personal life.

The growing popularity of the versatile player and winner of the most recent Heisman Trophy led to his private life being overly exposed. For these reasons, and due to the criticism and comments he received, Hunter decided to deactivate his social media accounts to avoid getting involved in those matters.

Shedeur Sanders maintains a close relationship with Hunter and chose to use his X (formerly Twitter) account @ShedeurSanders to express his discontent with the situation and defend his teammate on the Colorado Buffaloes.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Sanders tweeted. “At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders attends Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

Despite these events, the Buffaloes remain fully focused on their final game of the year. It will be against BYU on December 28th in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes are strengthening their roster for the upcoming year

Although the season is not yet over for the Buffaloes, many are already looking ahead, particularly when it comes to building the roster. It is well known that several players will leave the program after declaring for the upcoming NFL draft, which is why both the management and coaching staff are working on the additions for the next season.

One player who recently confirmed his commitment to the Colorado program is offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi, coming from Texas A&M. The talented player arrives to showcase his potential and help the team strengthen one of the weaknesses they faced this season.

Ogunbiyi totaled 654 offensive snaps, starting eight games and earning the team’s Offensive Most Improved Player Award. Without a doubt, a key addition for the Buffaloes.

Texas A&M players 74 AKI OGUNBIYI OL and 58 JAHMIR JOHNSON OL keeping the Arkansas defense at bay.

Coach Prime’s warning to his players

The upcoming game for the Buffaloes against BYU could end as the crowning achievement of a great year for the program, but it could also, conversely, undo everything they’ve accomplished so far. Deion Sanders is aware of this and made sure to remind his players ahead of the game.

“If we don’t handle our business, we’ll be on Southwest on the way back,” Sanders warned his players, referring to the fact that his team boarded a luxurious custom Rolls Royce plane on Monday.