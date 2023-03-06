Even though the early returns haven't been good at all, Kyrie Irving is still optimistic about the Dallas Mavericks going forward.

Considering his track record of a lack of accountability and untrustworthiness, it was kind of shocking to see the Dallas Mavericks giving up assets to land Kyrie Irving before the NBA's trade deadline.

He wasn't what Jason Kidd's team needed by any means, not from a basketball standpoint, and definitely not from a character stance, either. Especially considering he's just months away from hitting free agency.

Unsurprisingly, the early returns have been catastrophic, with him and Luka Doncic putting up huge numbers, but not many wins to show for that. Still, Kyrie has faith in what they can accomplish together.

Kyrie Irving Thinks He And Doncic Will Figure Things Out

"Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality," Kyrie said. "Guys are coming off the bench and want to come in and show their talent, obviously put points on the board. But I think we're just easing into and just knowing that if we continue to play at a very high pace, everybody's going to get their shots. Just continuing to have that next-play mentality."

"If you don't get it that one play, do something for your teammate in order to get him a better shot or put yourself in position," he added. "It's just one of those times throughout the season, especially where we are after the trade, where our units are figuring each other out. And when we do, we'll be good."

The only problem with this is that they don't have a lot of time to get their act together. More than that, Jason Kidd isn't the kind of guy to mince his words, and that's not going to sit well with a guy like Kyrie.

Doncic doesn't look happy — and that's not a surprise either. Kidd has taken the ball off his hands in clutch time, so this all seems like it's a ticking time bomb just waiting to explode at the most crucial time of the campaign.