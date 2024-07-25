Liverpool face Real Betis in a 2024 international friendly, and we've got all the essential details you need. Find out here the match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Liverpool are gearing up for an electrifying showdown against Real Betis in a 2024 international friendly, and we’ve got your ultimate guide to catching every moment. From TV broadcasts to live streaming options, our comprehensive preview covers all the details you need to watch this highly anticipated matchup in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Real Betis live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With the Premier League season just around the corner, anticipation is building as English teams gear up for another thrilling campaign in the world’s most prestigious soccer league. Liverpool face a particularly momentous season, marking the first in nine years without the iconic Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Liverpool’s upcoming challenge includes a face-off against Real Betis, who are eager to rebound from a lackluster season. The Spanish team is intent on improving their performance in the 2024/2025 season and is committed to rigorous preparations to achieve this goal. As both teams fine-tune their strategies, fans can expect an exciting clash that sets the tone for the new season.

Liverpool vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time in your country

Ireland: 12:30 PM (July 27)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 27)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 27)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

International: LFCTV GO

Republic of Ireland: LFCTV

Spain: Betis TV

UK: LFCTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+