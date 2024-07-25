Seattle Sounders FC kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign against Minnesota United in an exciting Matchday 1 clash. Get the scoop on all you need to know about this thrilling matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

Where to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

In the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, the Seattle Sounders FC will clash with Minnesota United on Matchday 1. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options to catch every moment of this captivating encounter in the USA.

[Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Leagues Cup, Concacaf’s premier tournament uniting Liga MX and MLS teams, is back with a bang, and the opening games have already set the stage for some electrifying matchups. One standout clash to watch is the showdown between the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.

The Sounders, currently holding down the sixth spot in the Western Conference, are fiercely battling to secure their place in the postseason. Meanwhile, Minnesota United, just four points behind in ninth place, is eager to close the gap and shake up the standings. Expect a high-intensity game as both sides bring their best to this crucial Leagues Cup encounter.

When will the Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United match be played?

Seattle Sounders FC are set to clash with Minnesota United in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Friday, July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.