Honduras U20 face Dominican Republic U20 in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Get all the details here, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in the USA.

Where to watch Honduras U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Honduras U20 face off against Dominican Republic U20 in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. U.S. soccer fans won’t want to miss this crucial showdown, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options available to ensure you catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Honduras U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a high-stakes showdown, Honduras U20 and Dominican Republic U20 face off with contrasting aspirations. Honduras U20, buoyed by a 2-2 draw against Canada U20 and a commanding 4-1 victory over El Salvador U20, have the opportunity to clinch the top spot in their group. A win secures their position, and even a draw might suffice if Canada fails to triumph.

On the other hand, Dominican Republic U20 find themselves in a more precarious situation. They must secure a win to have any chance of advancing, relying also on El Salvador‘s defeat. With a victory, they hope to be among the best third-placed teams, making this match a must-win for their tournament ambitions.

When will the Honduras U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 match be played?

In Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Honduras U20 will square off against Dominican Republic U20 this Friday, July 26, with kickoff slated for 10:30 PM (ET).

National flag of Honduras – IMAGO / Schöning

Honduras U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Honduras U20 and Dominican Republic U20, streaming live across the USA on Fubo (with a free trial), ViX, and Fox Soccer Plus.