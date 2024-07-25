The Paris 2024 Olympics are finally here. In this article, you will find all the information about the Opening Ceremony, including dates and how to stream it live in the USA.

Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony for free in the USA: TV Channel and Live Streaming

After a long wait for the Summer Olympics, Paris 2024 has finally arrived. In this article, you will find all the details on how to watch the Opening Ceremony for free in the USA.

Although several disciplines have already kicked off at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the official start will be marked by the Opening Ceremony on July 26, when the Olympic flame lights up the cauldron.

Thousands of athletes will compete fiercely to win gold medals in their respective events. The Opening Ceremony promises to be an outstanding spectacle. Here’s all the information you need to ensure you don’t miss a single moment.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony start?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony will take place on July 26. The main event is set to start at 12:30 PM ET, but the transmission will begin two hours earlier.

The Olympic rings sit on display on Eiffel Tower ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in the USA

Don’t miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. In the USA you can stream it on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.