Stephen Curry has so far spent his entire career in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, but he doesn't rule out retiring elsewhere.

Stephen Curry is the face of the Golden State Warriors, and it’s hard to imagine him wearing another uniform in the NBA. The Dubs believed in him when not many did, and that confidence paid off big time eventually.

Their marriage has led to unforgettable memories, highlighted by four NBA championships. When it’s all said and done, Curry’s No. 30 will be hanging up in the rafters along with the banners the franchise boasts thanks to his contribution. But will the Warriors shirt be the only one Steph will wear in his career?

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Curry made it clear that’s his goal, and even though he feels that’s the most likely scenario, he didn’t rule out moving elsewhere if the Dubs are not in a position to succeed in the end of his career.

“It’s tough, right? I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life. At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be a competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen if you stay the course. You need to shake things up and keep reimagining what it looks like to evolve with what league is at right now, with where some of these talented teams are now,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry dribbling the basketball.

“I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest. I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”

Curry cannot guarantee retiring a Warrior

While the mere idea of seeing Curry outside the Bay area makes Warriors fans enter panick mode and is wild for the rest of the NBA community, Steph has already suggested he could end up with another team depending on the circumstances.

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports earlier in July. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”