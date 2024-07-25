Dak Prescott is just one season away of becoming a free agent and Jerry Jones has done nothing to stop that. As a consequence, thousands of fans are wondering what the future holds for the Dallas Cowboys.

Right now, the quarterback has the biggest leverage in the NFL. His current contract prevents a franchise tag from James, there’s also a no trade clause in the deal and Trevor Lawrence reset the market at $275 million for five years.

So, if the Cowboys’ owner wants to win his first Super Bowl in almost three decades, there’s no margin of error. If he waits until 2025, with a lot of teams ready to make an offer, it might be too late.

Will Jerry Jones give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

During his traditional press conference at the start of training camp to reveal the current state of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones confirmed Dak Prescott is his franchise quarterback of the future.

“I’m all in. I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. It’s pretty clear. I want to say it, if it hadn’t been clear of much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team. Players do play better when he is out there.”

How much money will Dak Prescott get in new contract?

If Trevor Lawrence got a five-year, $275 million contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars, then that’s just the starting point for Dak. In fact, the big name which could determine the final number is Jordan Love when he gets his extension with the Green Bay Packers.

According to many experts, Dak Prescott will ask for at least $60 million per year and he will become the highest paid player in NFL history. Anything less than that puts him out of the Dallas Cowboys.