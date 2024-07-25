Los Angeles FC play against Tijuana for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Find out everything you need to know about this game, the kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Los Angeles FC kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign with a thrilling showdown against Tijuana on Matchday 1. USA soccer fans should circle their calendars for this highly anticipated clash, set to deliver an electrifying spectacle. Make sure to stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options to catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana live in the USA on Apple TV]

In what promises to be the most electrifying matchup of the Leagues Cup first round, two powerhouse teams are set to clash in a highly anticipated duel. Both Tijuana and Los Angeles FC are coming off strong performances in their domestic leagues, making this showdown a must-watch. Despite Tijuana sitting in eighth place in their standings, they’re just three points shy of the leaders, showcasing their competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC are hot on the heels of the Western Conference leaders, trailing by only two points and holding two games in hand over their rivals, the Galaxy. With both teams in impressive form and vying for top positions in their respective leagues, this game is primed for a high-octane battle that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana match be played?

Los Angeles FC are set to clash with Tijuana in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Friday, July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Los Angeles FC and Tijuana, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.