While his contract situation gives plenty to talk about, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warned the rest of the NFL.

2024 could be a make or break year for Dak Prescott, who is on an expiring contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old, who turns 31 on July 29, has yet to have a successful postseason with America’s Team.

Dak is 2-5 as a starter in the NFL playoffs, which is without any doubt the biggest stain from his time in Dallas so far. In fact, it may be the reason the Cowboys have yet to hand him a new deal.

Since his postseason record is far from great, Prescott knows he’ll be under the microscope at the Cowboys this season. But the quarterback feels prepared to prove his doubters wrong, warning everyone we’ll only get to see a better version of him.

“You never stay the same. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. And I’m not getting worse,” Prescott told reporters Thursday on the first day of Cowboys’ training camp, via Patrik Walker.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott also sent a clear message to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I want to be here,” he said while claiming that “all the other great quarterbacks played for other teams.”

Prescott wants to turn the page from Cowboys’ blowout loss to Packers

The Cowboys’ playoff campaigns with Prescott under center have all ended in disappointment so far, but it’s safe to say no one was so painful as last year’s elimination at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Despite arriving in the game as strong favorite, Dallas failed to carry its regular season level into the Wild Card and got completely outplayed by Jordan Love. Two late touchdowns left the score at 48-32, but it was still an embarrassing loss for Prescott and company.

“Be fans or don’t be fans. If you’re a fan, you’re going to turn the page just as we do, you’re gonna move forward, understanding that you have better ahead of you. … Sorry, obviously, but it hurt us more than it did them. Obviously it’s on us to get back and to do better, but, yeah, move on,” Prescott said about last season’s playoff exit.