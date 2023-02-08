Shortly after the blockbuster trade with the Nets, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made something clear to Kyrie Irving in regard with his role next to Luka Doncic.

In a blink of an eye, Kyrie Irving changed teams again. Only a few days after requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, the Nets sent him to the Mavericks, who were looking to add talent to help Luka Doncic.

Though everyone knew Dallas needed to add a co-star next to the Slovenian, this move took many by surprise. One of the biggest questions people make is whether Irving is the right partner for Doncic, or if they can coexist.

In Kyrie's first press conference since the trade, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed this topic. While he looks confident Irving will settle in perfectly, Kidd also made it clear who's team is this.

Jason Kidd reminds Kyrie Irving Mavs is Luka Doncic's team

“Ky is a veteran, so he understands what he has to do. This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha. We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team," Kidd said. "... Now we have improved the roster where somebody else can handle the ball.”

Kidd didn't hesitate to make things clear from day one, so Irving cannot say he didn't know. That said, the Mavericks coach also heaped praise on his newly arrived player.

“I couldn’t do the things that he can do," Kidd added, via Rachel Nichols of Showtime Sports. "His finishing is unbelievable….and just his dribbling skills, I could only go straight, he can go left, right and backward."