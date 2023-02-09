LeBron James may not be the most talented player in NBA history, but he's most definitely the most accomplished. His résumé won't be matched in our lifetime, especially after becoming the league's all-time leading scorer.

There could be purer scorers, guys with better handles, and better defenders. There might even be someone flashier or more spectacular, but James has built a stronger GOAT case than 99.9% of basketball players.

So, following his record-breaking performance over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 38-year-old superstar LeBron James finally shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate, and his words didn't disappoint.

NBA News: LeBron James Says He's The GOAT

"I don’t know, I think it’s great barbershop talk; it's gonna happen forever and ever. If I was the GM or whatever the case may be of a franchise that was starting up and I had the No. 1 pick, I’d take me," James said postgame. "But that's just me because I believe in myself. I know what I bring to the table."

"That don't take away from nobody else," LeBron added. "I mean so many great players have played this game and had long legacies in this game. This NBA is a beautiful thing and it's been some beautiful players to play it but I can’t take nobody over me."

Finally, James stopped being so politically correct and admitted that he thinks he's the GOAT. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that, as he's one of the few guys that could actually make such a bold remark.

Of course, everybody's entitled to their opinion, and people may not feel the same way about him; that's fine. Whether you think he's — indeed — the best to ever do it or not, it's not up for debate. But neither are his countless accomplishments and dozens of records.