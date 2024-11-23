Ravens News: HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about facing his brother Jim and the Chargers

A high-stakes Monday Night Football matchup lies ahead: the Baltimore Ravens visit Los Angeles to face the Chargers. John and Jim Harbaugh will meet for the third time in their careers.

Slowly, the NFL is entering its defining stage, and several teams are vying for a spot in the playoffs. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens have a tough matchup ahead as they visit Los Angeles to face the Chargers. It will not only be a battle between two great teams but also between brothers and colleagues, John and Jim Harbaugh.

The tough and unexpected loss for Lamar Jackson’s team last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers hit hard within the locker room. A comeback is crucial, not only from a sporting perspective but also to continue the fight for the top seed in the AFC North.

This game will mark the third time the Harbaugh brothers face off, and the first since that 2013 Super Bowl. Regarding this situation, John knows the type of opponent they will have in front of them: “It’s a tough matchup. It’s a very good football team we’re playing this week. [The Chargers are] highly ranked in pretty much every area. [They’re] a winning football team, very physical, very tough [and an] extremely well-coached football team – no question about it.“

Additionally, he made it clear what Jim means to the NFL: “[Jim Harbaugh] is one of the best coaches of this generation, no question – I believe that. Even if he weren’t my brother, I would say the same thing. We have our work cut out for us; we have to travel across the country and play on Monday Night Football.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers (L) and his brother head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens talk before the start of their NFL pre-season game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 7, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland.

This is a crucial game for both franchises, as both the Ravens and the Chargers will go all out to secure their eighth victory of the season, which is key to the aspirations of both teams.

John and Jim, childhood memories

The Harbaugh brothers’ story in football began at an early age. In fact, John reminisced about the old times when both he and Jim would compete against each other constantly from a very young age.

“It used to get hot. Back when were younger, it was every day – it was one fight or another. He was reminding me a month ago – I used to be bigger than him most of the time, and he ended up bigger, obviously. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback – a 17-year player in the National Football League. He’s a great athlete [and] always was. But most of the time, I had an edge on him in growth until we got to be about 18 or 19, and I’d hold him down and stuff. But he had this technique called the ‘crab technique’ he called it,” John stated.

Kyle Hamilton knows it will be difficult to stop Herbert

The matchup between the Ravens and the Chargers in the Week 12 Monday Night Football game will undoubtedly be a high-stakes contest. Both teams have strong offenses, and for the home team, Justin Herbert is having an exceptional season. Regarding this, none other than star safety Kyle Hamilton revealed how difficult it will be to face him.

“[Justin Herbert] throws a pretty ball, and it’s a super accurate ball – you can throw it deep, and he can throw it short accurately,” Ravens safety said during a Thursday press conference (h/t BaltimoreRavens.com). “I think one thing that’s underrated is his legs, especially last week, just watching the film. I think on second-and-long [and] third down, he was able to pick up some first downs and kept Cincinnati’s defense on the field. That’s something we have to be very cognizant of.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 25th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 15th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 21th

vs Houston Texans, December 25th