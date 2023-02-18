The Los Angeles Lakers still have plenty of work ahead of them, so LeBron James doesn't want any sort of distraction getting in their way.

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office worked overtime to overhaul the roster ahead of the final stretch of the NBA season. The clock is ticking, and they cannot rest on their laurels anymore.

This roster is a better fit alongside their star players. It's also more suited to the style of basketball new coach Darvin Ham had been trying to establish since arriving in Southern California.

And so far, so good for the new-look Lakers. LeBron James seems quite excited about his new teammates, as it's evident that they're properly suited to exploit James' strengths and vice versa.

LeBron James Likes The New-Look Lakers

“I think we’re going to continue to build off tonight, and I think our skill set all kind of fit each other," James said. "With Vando and D-Lo and Beas, three guys that just know how to play the game. We all just tried to get the ball popping, get the ball moving, have equal opportunity and everybody is just trying to play to their advantage out on the floor.”

James Urges Teammates To Stay Focused During The All-Star Break

Notably, with the league halting all activities due to the All-Star break, James urged his teammates to stay focused and not detach too much, as they still have the most crucial stretch of the season ahead of them:

"Yeah, we gotta a lot of work to do still," James said. "Every game is going to be tough for us, especially going on a stretch. We know on the type of push that we need to make. I want the guys to enjoy the break, but don't get a 100% detached because we want to come back and try to keep this thing going."

So, you know, don't get too crazy in Vegas and keep the partying at a minimum this week. It's time to recharge, regroup, and get ready for the final stretch of the season, as they're not a lock to make the playoffs.