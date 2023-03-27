Even though he's finally back on the floor with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' foot injury might be more severe than some thought.

After 19 games, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got LeBron James back. The veteran star had deemed the final 21 games as the most important regular-season matchups of his career, yet a foot injury kept him on the shelf for longer than expected.

Notably, Darvin Ham's squad was able to hold the fort down in The King's absence. Anthony Davis stepped up big time, and the newcomers rose to the occasion to keep the team in contention without their best player.

Needless to say, having James back on the court has made them legit championship contenders for the first time in the season. However, it seems like James might not be in the clear just yet.

LeBron James Could Have Surgery In The Offseason

(Via Jovan Buha — The Athletic)

"LeBron James said he tore a tendon in his right foot — an injury that typically takes longer than four weeks to recover from. He said that doctors told him he healed from the injury faster than they’ve ever seen.

"LeBron said two doctors recommended season-ending surgery, but then he went to see the 'LeBron James of feet' and James determined he’d be able to return."

Apparently, there's still a big chance that James needs to undergo surgery on his foot in the offsesason. That's assuming he actually manages to stay healthy throughout the end of the campaign:

"I don't know," James said. "Right now, I don't need it, so we'll see what happens. I'll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won't know. I don't talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go."

LeBron is one of the best players on Earth still, but he's not getting any younger, and injuries have become a trend with him as of late. Hopefully, he'll avoid going under the knife and finishes his outstanding career with grace.