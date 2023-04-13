LeBron James is a legend in the NBA. Read here to check out more details about him such as his age, height, weight, wife, rings and net worth.

LeBron James has been one of the best athletes in history. He just became the NBA's top scorer surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and, even after a severe foot injury, the superstar is still chasing another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers which incredibly made the playoffs.

Since he started playing basketball, LeBron James was seen as a future NBA star and he lived up to the expectations with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, LeBron James is still on a quest to win more rings in his illustrious career. Here you can find more details about the NBA superstar who, for many experts, could be considered the best player of all-time. The famous GOAT.

How old is LeBron James?

LeBron James is 38 years old. He was born on December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio. LeBron started playing as a youngster in St. Vincent-St.Mary High School in his hometown and immediately became a sensation.

LeBron skipped college and went directly to play at the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers took him with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He was the NBA Rookie of the Year.

How tall is LeBron James?

LeBron James' height is 6ft 9in (approximately 2.06m). At the international level, he has won two Olympic gold medals for the United States (Beijing 2008 and London 2012).

All that happened after he was part of one of the biggest failures in US basketball history in Athens 2004. That team lost against Argentina in the semifinals and ended with a bronze medal.

How big is LeBron James?

The weight of LeBron James is 250 lb (approximately 113 kg). As a NBA superstar, LeBron James has been compared almost in everything to Michael Jordan. That's why, he was chosen to do the sequel for the Space Jam movie after Jordan made it a classic.

Is LeBron James married? Who is his wife?

LeBron James is married to Savannah James and they've been together since their high school days. They got married on 2013 during a ceremony at San Diego. LeBron and Savannah have three children.

Their two sons Bryce and Bronny and their daughter, Zhuri. In fact, Bronny is an extraordinary young prospect at 18-years old and his father promised he wants to play with him in the NBA.

How many rings does LeBron James have?

LeBron James has won four NBA championships. Two of those rings came with the Miami Heat, one playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the last one as part of the Los Angeles Lakers. He's a four-time NBA MVP and a four-time MVP at the NBA Finals.

James has also lost six NBA Finals. Three against the Golden State Warriors, two with the San Antonio Spurs and one facing the Dallas Mavericks. Though he's been criticized for his 4-6 record at the NBA Finals, the numbers are just historic.

How much is Lebron James' net worth?

After his impressive career, LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to reach a $1 billion net worth. He's had endorsement deals with famous brands like Nike, McDonald's, Sprite, Upper Deck, AT&T, Kia and Beats Electronics.