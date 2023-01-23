Los Angeles Lakers will receive Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

An interesting event will take place this Tuesday, January 24, when the two Los Angeles teams face off against each other. On the Clippers side, they come from two consecutive victories, which allowed them to reach a positive win/loss balance of 25-24. Thanks to that, they got 6th place and of course they don't want to lose it.

On the Lakers side, it seemed that it would happen to them several times this regular season in which they were close to the post-visual balance but a losing streak kept them away. Now they have achieved two in a row and with a record of 22-25 they are still a serious contender for the Play-in position. But of course, they will need to win for it.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

These two rivals will play the third of the four games they must play in this regular season. The first two were both wins for the Los Angeles Clippers, who lead the series 2-0: the first was on October 20, a 103-97 win; and the second on November 1, a 114-101 victory.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers be played this Tuesday, January 24 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. Here are the odds according to DraftKings: The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites at -170, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +145.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers +145 Los Angeles Clippers -170

*Odds via DraftKings