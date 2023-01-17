Los Angeles Lakers will receive Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Sacramento Kings in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After 3 consecutive losses, the Lakers were able to put the bad streak behind them with a victory against the Houston Rockets that once again allows them to be excited about fighting for the Play-in positions. Of course, for this they will need victories that allow them to reach a positive win/loss balance for the first time in the season.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a very good run. After going 20-18 and having their place in the Playoffs at risk, the Sacramento franchise achieved 4 consecutive victories that allowed them to have a 24-18 record with which they occupy 4th place in the Western Conference and, of course, now they seek to continue to rise positions.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Crypto.com Arena will be the fourth and last in this regular season. The previous ones were played on November 12 (victory of the Kings by 120-114); December 22 (134-120 Kings win); and finally, on January 8 (victory of the Lakers by 136-134). The Sacramento franchise leads the series 2-1.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings be played this Wednesday, January 18 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Sacramento Kings with -145 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +125.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers +125 Sacramento Kings -145

*Odds via DraftKings