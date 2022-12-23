Miami Heat will face Indiana Pacers today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will receive Indiana Pacers today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel between the teams that are in 7th and 8th place. Both teams have the same record of wins and losses, 16-16 and are very close to the 18-14 of the New York Knicks, the last ones that would be directly qualifying for the Playoffs at the moment.

The Miami Heat come from losing their last game, which prevented them from closing in on the New York franchise, and now they are looking to return to victory. The Indiana Pacers won their last game, but are 4-6 in their last 10, so they'll be looking to start improving their stats.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at FTX Arena will be the third of four they must play this regular season. The first of them took place on November 4 and was a 101-99 victory for the Indiana Pacers; while the second was played on December 12 and on that occasion it was an 87-82 victory for the Miami Heat.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers to be played on today, December 23 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: BSSUN

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Miami Heat are favorite at 1.42 odds, while the odds for the Indiana Pacers to win are 2.45.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000!

BetMGM Miami Heat 1.42 Indiana Pacers 2.45

*Odds via BetMGM

