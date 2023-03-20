The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is coming to an end and fewer than 20 teams will be able to make it to the postseason, which means that the last weeks of March will be tougher.
The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornetts, and Detroit Pistons were the first four teams to be eliminated from playoff contention.
The defending champions are the Golden State Warriors, it is likely that they will reach the postseason but their Pacific Division is much tighter than in previous years with the Kings and Suns.
Playoff standings for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are among the top favorites in the Eastern Conference to reach the postseason, they have one of the best rosters, but the Celtics and 76ers are also favored.
|
|Western Conference
|#
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|GP
|1
|y – Denver Nuggets *
|48
|24
|.667
|–
|72
|2
|Sacramento Kings *
|43
|27
|.614
|4.0
|70
|3
|Memphis Grizzlies *
|43
|27
|.614
|4.0
|70
|4
|Phoenix Suns
|38
|33
|.535
|9.5
|71
|5
|Los Angeles Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|10.0
|72
|6
|Dallas Mavericks
|36
|35
|.507
|11.5
|71
|7
|Golden State Warriors
|36
|36
|.500
|12.0
|72
|8
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|35
|36
|.493
|12.5
|71
|9
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|35
|37
|.486
|13.0
|72
|10
|Los Angeles Lakers
|35
|37
|.486
|13.0
|72
|11
|Utah Jazz
|34
|36
|.486
|13.0
|70
|12
|New Orleans Pelicans
|34
|37
|.479
|13.5
|71
|13
|Portland Trail Blazers
|31
|40
|.437
|16.5
|71
|14
|o – San Antonio Spurs
|19
|52
|.268
|28.5
|71
|15
|o – Houston Rockets
|18
|53
|.254
|29.5
|71
- y - Clinched division title
- x - Clinched playoff spot
- pi - Clinched play-in tournament spot
- * - Division leader
- o - Eliminated from postseason contention
Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are struggling, again, to reach the postseason, it is likely that they can fight for a play-in tournament spot.