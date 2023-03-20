The postseason is approaching and the NBA teams are pushing much harder to stay in the playoff spots and fight for an NBA title in June.

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is coming to an end and fewer than 20 teams will be able to make it to the postseason, which means that the last weeks of March will be tougher.

The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornetts, and Detroit Pistons were the first four teams to be eliminated from playoff contention.

The defending champions are the Golden State Warriors, it is likely that they will reach the postseason but their Pacific Division is much tighter than in previous years with the Kings and Suns.

Playoff standings for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the top favorites in the Eastern Conference to reach the postseason, they have one of the best rosters, but the Celtics and 76ers are also favored.

Eastern Conference # Team W L PCT GB GP 1 x – Milwaukee Bucks * 51 20 .718 – 71 2 Philadelphia 76ers * 48 22 .686 2.5 70 3 x – Boston Celtics 49 23 .681 2.5 72 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 45 28 .616 7.0 73 5 New York Knicks 42 30 .583 9.5 72 6 Brooklyn Nets 39 32 .549 12.0 71 7 Miami Heat * 39 34 .534 13.0 73 8 Atlanta Hawks 35 36 .493 16.0 71 9 Toronto Raptors 35 37 .486 16.5 72 10 Chicago Bulls 33 37 .471 17.5 70 11 Indiana Pacers 32 39 .451 19.0 71 12 Washington Wizards 32 39 .451 19.0 71 13 Orlando Magic 29 43 .403 22.5 72 14 o – Charlotte Hornets 22 50 .306 29.5 72 15 o – Detroit Pistons 16 56 .222 35.5 72

Western Conference # Team W L PCT GB GP 1 y – Denver Nuggets * 48 24 .667 – 72 2 Sacramento Kings * 43 27 .614 4.0 70 3 Memphis Grizzlies * 43 27 .614 4.0 70 4 Phoenix Suns 38 33 .535 9.5 71 5 Los Angeles Clippers 38 34 .528 10.0 72 6 Dallas Mavericks 36 35 .507 11.5 71 7 Golden State Warriors 36 36 .500 12.0 72 8 Oklahoma City Thunder 35 36 .493 12.5 71 9 Minnesota Timberwolves 35 37 .486 13.0 72 10 Los Angeles Lakers 35 37 .486 13.0 72 11 Utah Jazz 34 36 .486 13.0 70 12 New Orleans Pelicans 34 37 .479 13.5 71 13 Portland Trail Blazers 31 40 .437 16.5 71 14 o – San Antonio Spurs 19 52 .268 28.5 71 15 o – Houston Rockets 18 53 .254 29.5 71

y - Clinched division title

- Clinched division title x - Clinched playoff spot

- Clinched playoff spot pi - Clinched play-in tournament spot

- Clinched play-in tournament spot * - Division leader

- Division leader o - Eliminated from postseason contention

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are struggling, again, to reach the postseason, it is likely that they can fight for a play-in tournament spot.