The NBA All-Star Game will take place this Sunday in Utah with the best players in the league being there, although there is one superstar that will not be there. This time Kevin Durant is not playing the match. Find out why the now Phoenix Suns piece won’t participate.

The NBA trade deadline had some moves that caused a big shake in the whole league. There were important transactions, but no one was more impactful than the Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant. Though despite his talent KD will not play the All-Star Game.

The Brooklyn Nets were the team that changed the landscape of the competition for at least this season. It was getting rid of the controversial Kyrie Irving what started the domino effect when he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. Superstar Luka Doncic got a talented player in his team, but he wasn’t the only stellar presence to receive help.

Durant also changed franchises after his former teammate was traded. Phoenix look again as a contender having a core formed by top stars in the game such as Devin Booker or Chris Paul. Although the Suns will not be represented by KD in the NBA All-Star Game.

Why is Kevin Durant missing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Injuries have limited Durant’s availability since he signed with the Nets. He arrived there after tearing his Achilles in the NBA Finals while he was in the Golden State Warriors. Though lately he also had some issues that put a ceiling on his team.

Durant is not playing the NBA All-Star Game because of an injury. The former MVP had an MCL sprain in his right knee a month ago that kept him out for several matchups this year. His absence was expected even before the trade, but he could be back sooner rather than later to play in a new team yet again.