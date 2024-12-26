The second game of NFL action on Christmas promised to be evenly-matched with the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens, but Lamar Jackson and company ended up destroying C.J. Stroud‘s team. And of course, John Harbaugh couldn’t be happier about it.

Speaking to reporters after his team’s 31-2 road win, the Ravens head coach warned the rest of the NFL that this is just the beginning for his team. At the same time, Harbaugh warned Jackson and his players that he’ll expect even more from his team with the playoffs right around the corner.

“We’re just getting started. It’s the January season now. The December season is behind us, it’s the January season now,” Harbaugh said postgame, as quoted by Ravens insider Sarah Ellison on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Harbaugh believes Lamar Jackson, Ravens can do even better

The Ravens have catched some momentum in a critical point of the year, as they head into the 2024 NFL regular season finale riding on a three-game winning streak that puts them on the verge of clinching the division title.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field his team’s 41-10 win against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Before its win over C.J. Stroud‘s Texans, Baltimore claimed a statement 34-17 victory over division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers. With only one game left before the postseason, the Ravens are leading the AFC North with an 11-5 record, with the Steelers trailing at 10-6.

Advertisement

see also NFL legend believes Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has no shot at winning MVP award

This has everyone in Baltimore excited, which is why Harbaugh is reminding his players to keep their foot on the gas: “We knew and believed we were going to start playing better. We knew we’d play a lot better. And the good news is we can still play so much better.”

Advertisement

Harbaugh, Jackson looking for elusive Super Bowl with Ravens

Harbaugh’s Ravens will be seeking for revenge in the 2025 NFL playoffs after falling just short of a Super Bowl trip last year, losing to eventual back-to-back champions Kansas City Chiefs by seven points in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

With Jackson playing at an MVP level—it remains to be seen whether he or Josh Allen gains the upper hand—once again, the Ravens have reasons for optimism. But of course, they still have a division title to fight for, and the playoffs will bring even more challenges for Baltimore.

Advertisement