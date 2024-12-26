Even if the calendar shows that there are only two weeks left, the 2024 NFL regular season is still far from over. Therefore, a player who celebrated a Super Bowl ring and even played with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs this year is now taking his talents to the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday, the Titans announced that they signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad. The 28-year-old earned a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL season and enjoyed another stint in Kansas City in 2024, which was quite fruitful despite its bittersweet ending.

The Chiefs turned to Wright in late November after Spencer Shrader got injured, and he proved to be helpful for Mahomes and Reid. The Central Florida product stole the show in Week 13, scoring four field goals to give his team the upper hand in a 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wright once again stepped up the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, going four-of-four on field goals, including the game-winner in the last play of the game to let the Chiefs secure their ninth consecutive AFC West title.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (49) watches a field goal go through the goal post in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

That performance even saw Wright being named as the AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week, but it wasn’t enough. With Butker returning from IR for Week 15, the Chiefs released Wright on December 14.

Wright continues to bounce around the NFL after brief return to Chiefs

The Titans will be Wright’s fourth team in the 2024 NFL season, with the kicker also spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers throughout the year.

But bouncing around the league isn’t something new for Wright, who has been kind of a journeyman since the moment he entered the NFL with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Wright has kicked for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots in the National Football League.

Wright joins struggling Titans

Now, we have to add the Titans to his long list of teams. It remains to be seen whether Wright will be activated or if this will end as just another practice squad stint in his career. In 27 games played in the NFL, Wright has gone 51-of-59 on field goals and 40-of-42 on extra points.

Tennessee doesn’t have much to play for in the 2024 NFL season other than avoid finishing bottom of the AFC South. The Titans will have a crucial game for this on Sunday, when they play division rivals Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 3-12. The regular season finale will be against the Houston Texans, who have already clinched the division.