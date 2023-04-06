With the NBA season coming to an end, we take a look at every single one of the awards. Here, we discuss the top three candidates to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Today's NBA is as stacked with talent as it'll ever be. The greatest players on Earth team up to try and achieve the ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship, which is why depth is such a major factor.

Every team needs someone who can get hot off the bench. They need a glue guy that could lead the second unit while their starters get a breather, someone who could even finish games on the floor.

With the NBA season coming to an end, we take a look at every single one of the awards. Here, we discuss the top three candidates to win Sixth Man of the Year, a race that might as well go down to the wire.

NBA Awards: Top 3 Candidates For Sixth Man Of The Year

3. Bobby Portis

Not so long ago, it seemed like Bobby Portis didn't have a place in the National Basketball Association. His defensive miscues were head-scratching, and his lack of size or range made him a bit of a tweener.

But Portis has fought his way into a rotation and is now one of the biggest contributors to the best team in the league. He's a never-ending source of energy off the bench, averaging a double-double despite not being a starter.

2. Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics were already an elite and stacked team long before adding Malcolm Brogdon, but his presence significantly boosted their chances of winning an NBA championship.

Brogdon is one of the smartest players in the league. He can play both guard spots and defend multiple positions, and his ability to play on and off the ball gives Joe Mazzulla plenty of versatility.

1. Immanuel Quickley

Several analysts and even fans threw Immanuel Quickley's name in multiple trade rumors before the start of the season. Now, he's the oddsmakers' favorite to be named Sixth Man of the Year.

Quickley reminds us of a younger version of Jamal Crawford. He's a bonafide bucket-getter who won't hesitate to take a big shot when his team is in need of some offense, and it just feels like he could go off for 30 any given night.