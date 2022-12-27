Projected first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama has a shot at becoming the greatest player in National Basketball Association history, according to an unnamed scout.

The early results of the NBA season have been somewhat surprising. Teams like the Utah Jazz, which were projected to be bottom-feeders and tank for the first-overall pick, have overperformed and outplayed their expectations.

That's actually terrible news for the fans. For the first time in NBA history, every single fan in the league was actually rooting for his team to lose, as it could lead them a step closer to a generational talent.

French stud Victor Wembanyama looks like the most unique prospect in league history. In fact, an unnamed NBA agent went as far as to predict that he'll be the greatest player to ever do it.

NBA Agent Claims Victor Wembanyama Will Be The Greatest Player Ever

(via Adam Zagoria - Forbes)

“'If he’s not hurt, he’ll be the greatest player ever,' said the agent, who has multiple clients playing overseas and in the NBA.

'He’s the best player in the league and the level of players he’s playing against are the best players in the Pac-12, the best college players, borderline NBA guys — and he’s dominating,' the agent added. 'Dominating.'

'Wembanyama’s physicality, I think people underestimate because he’s so thin. He’s a physically strong dude. When everything opens in the NBA, he’s going to be unstoppable, totally unstoppable. He’ll be the best rim protector in the NBA from day one. And then offensively he’ll be an efficient, unstoppable force from day one.'”

Wembanyama can shoot from all over the court and over every defender on Earth. He can also put the ball on the floor and swat shots into the stands, imposing his physical presence on the defensive end.

Of course, there's always a chance he doesn't pan out to be as great as predicted, and there will always be health concerns with guys his size. But judging by what we've seen thus far, he does have GOAT potential.