NBA News: Paul George slammed in comparison to James Harden by former Clippers teammate

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George this offseason, hoping that his addition alongside stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would elevate the team to serious NBA contention. However, those expectations have yet to materialize. In this context, a former Los Angeles Clippers teammate of George’s delivered sharp criticism, highlighting a stark contrast between him and James Harden.

During a conversation on social media star Neon’s stream, Patrick Beverley was asked about the best passer he’s played with in his NBA career. The 36-year-old point guard didn’t hesitate: “James Harden, not even close,” he stated. However, he followed up with a blunt critique, adding, “But Paul George is the worst.”

Beverley elaborated on his assessment, breaking down the differences between Harden and George. “The basketball, they have lines on them right, usually guys like to line the ball up, they like to put you know how you’re taught. Put fingertip on black on the line and you just release it.” he explained. Praising Harden’s precision, Beverley added, “With James Harden, you never had to fix the laces. They came already fixed.”

The critique of Paul George was far less flattering. “But with Paul George, he throw that (expletive), you don’t know fast it is. It looks slow, but you catch it fast, and it’s spinning the other way, so you got to catch it with a guy closing out on you. You gotta fix it, fix it again, then shoot it.” Beverley said, taking another swipe at his former Clippers teammate.

Patrick Beverley 22 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up court during the second half against the Chicago Bulls

Beverley targets Paul George

Patrick Beverley’s critique of Paul George didn’t stop with a comparison to James Harden’s passing. During the interview, Neon commented, “Paul George is cool, but he’s only averaging 16 a game right now… But he’s great, though. Unguardable.”

Beverley’s response was blunt and surprising. “Great is a strong word,” he said, before adding, “He’s good. He’s struggling.” Beverley is clearly unimpressed with George’s performance since joining the Philadelphia 76ers: he averages 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over 17 games.

Beverley’s familiarity with George and Harden

Beverley’s sharp critique stems from firsthand experience. Having played in the NBA for over a decade, he has shared the court with numerous stars. He teamed up with James Harden on the Houston Rockets from 2013 to 2018, gaining a deep appreciation for Harden’s precision and skill.

Later, Beverley joined Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2019 to 2021. Judging by his comments, Beverley’s time with George left a far less favorable impression. His remarks suggest that he was not overly impressed with George’s contributions during their two years as teammates.

