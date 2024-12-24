A few years ago, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin were at the peak of their boxing careers. They faced each other three times in the ring, and now ‘GGG’ has summed up their bouts in just two bold words.

There’s no doubt that Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest pugilists in history. The Mexican superstar has won numerous titles across different divisions so far, cementing his legacy as an icon of the sport.

At the same time, Gennady Golovkin was carving out his own legendary status. The Kazakhstani fighter only suffered two losses in his illustrious career—both at the hands of Canelo Alvarez.

Gennady Golovkin sums up fights with Canelo Alvarez in a sharp statement

One of the most anticipated rivalries in boxing history was the trilogy between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. After months of negotiations, their first bout took place in 2017 for three world titles.

Their initial meeting ended in a controversial draw. The fight was intense and lasted all 12 rounds, but the judges were split, resulting in no clear winner.

The rematch a year later told a different story. Canelo Alvarez defeated Golovkin in the middleweight division, handing the Kazakhstani his first career loss.

Four years later, they met for the third and final time. In what would be Golovkin’s last fight, Canelo emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Despite never managing to defeat Alvarez, ‘Triple G’ recently claimed the fights weren’t as tough for him as they appeared.

Canelo Alvarez, multi-division world champion

“Wasn’t hard,” Golovkin told DAZN about fighting Canelo. “I remember that punch. Well, I let it get through. You know it wasn’t, I don’t know what to call it, it wasn’t hard. It felt kind of like a slap I guess. A slap or a sliding punch. Well, it didn’t do too much.”

What was Gennady Golovkin’s record?

Gennady Golovkin is regarded by many analysts as one of the greatest boxers of all time. He amassed an incredible record, winning multiple titles, though his perfect streak was broken by Alvarez.

Golovkin retired with a 42-2-1 record, his only losses and draw coming against Canelo. Despite his claim that the fights weren’t difficult, he was never able to overcome the Mexican legend in the ring.

