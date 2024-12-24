NHL News: Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski sends candid response to Canadiens star Patrik Laine

Before making his return to Nationwide Arena, home of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens star Patrik Laine made a series of comments that weren’t well received by the fans and players in Ohio’s organization. One of the team’s leaders, Zach Werenski took notice of Laine’s statement, dropping a vivid response.

Patrik Laine’s stint with the Blue Jackets failed to meet the expectations. In an NHL blockbuster trade, the Finn was traded to Ohio in January 2021 from the Winnipeg Jets. He was shipped off along Jack Roslovic, and in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Both teams swapped stars in hopes of fresh starts, but neither party ended up better off.

Laine has been through a lot since. Along with injuries, Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program on July 26. He was traded to Montreal during the offseason, but suffered an injury in preseason that caused him to miss the opening 24 games of the season.

Since his return to the ice, Laine has been a key contributor for the Habs, particularly on the power play, where he remains unstoppable. Beyond his performance, he has also emerged as a vocal leader for Montreal. However, his recent comments about his former team have sparked significant controversy, drawing a sharp response from his ex-teammate Zach Werenski.

Patrik Laine 29, CBJ during the Ice hockey, Eishockey NHL Global series 2022 match between Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche at the Nokia Arena on November 4th 2022 in Tampere, Finland.

“It’s unfortunate. For him to bash us like that, I think it’s just unacceptable,” Zach Werenski stated, via @1stOhioBattery on X. “We were nothing but good teammates to him. For him to come in and say that is bull—-. Definitely not happy about it and none of us in this room are happy about it. It speaks more about him than it does us. What’s he thinking saying that? It’s just incredible.”

Out of spite, the Jackets would go on to defeat the Habs 5-4. Werenski registered three assists, while Laine was kept scoreless in his return to Columbus.

Laine’s comments on his stint with the Blue Jackets

As Laine geared up for an emotional return to Columbus, uncertain whether he’d be welcomed or booed by the home fans, the 26-year-old sent a strong message about his memories from his four-season tenure with the Jackets.

“I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year,” Laine said, via SportsNet. “I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December to start focusing on next year. I’m not going to do that. That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that.

“They’re a little too satisfied and too comfortable where they’re at. It wasn’t really a fit for me anymore. But here (in Montreal), it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, we’re always trying our best. That’s what I felt about it (in Columbus).”

Hostile return to Ohio

Laine also voiced a very stern statement in case he was booed. “If somebody feels like they want to boo, I feel like they’ve got bigger issues going on than me coming back here.”

Former Columbus Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

As it stands, Columbus is fifth in the Metro Division with 34 points, whereas Montreal ranks sixth in the Atlantic with 31 points. The Canadiens and Blue Jackets won’t meet each other again in the regular season, and though it’d make for a compelling storyline, a matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is highly unlikely.