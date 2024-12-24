Former world No. 1, known for his controversies, claims Novak Djokovic's legacy will fade

Ilie Nastase reached the pinnacle of tennis in the 1970s, becoming one of the game’s all-time greats. Known for his natural talent, Nastase was a fan favorite for his unpredictable style and on-court adaptability. The magazine TENNIS once described him as “the purest natural talent” in tennis history.

The Romanian star was also a trailblazer in his era, celebrated for his ability to switch between aggressive and defensive play with ease. According to the Tennis Hall of Fame, where Nastase was inducted in 1991, he was “a singularly gifted player, the first man to truly master topspin on both forehand and backhand.”

Nastase’s most significant achievements include his 1973 Roland Garros title and the 1972 U.S. Open victory. However, the elusive Wimbledon title, where he reached the finals twice (1972 and 1976), remained just out of his grasp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1973, he reached No. 1 in the inaugural ATP computer rankings. Nastase also became a national icon, leading Romania to three Davis Cup finals — a feat the country has yet to replicate.

Ilie Nastase lifting the U.S Open trophy in 1973. (via X, @OnlyRogerCanFly)

Advertisement

The “Bucharest buffoon” and his scandals

Despite his remarkable talent, Nastase’s temper and antics often overshadowed his accomplishments. His on-court behavior earned him the nickname “The Bucharest Buffoon.” Known for his verbal sparring with opponents and umpires, he frequently found himself in trouble with officials. Infamous moments include hitting an umpire with a tennis ball and painting his face black during a doubles match.

Advertisement

see also Former world No.1 explains why Alcaraz and Sinner are better than Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

The controversies didn’t stop after retirement. In 2017, while captaining Romania’s Fed Cup team, Nastase was ejected for insulting British player Johanna Konta, team captain Anne Keothavong, and the match umpire. That same year, he directed a racist comment at Serena Williams. The International Tennis Federation banned him until December 2020 and fined him $10,000.

Advertisement

In 2018, Nastase’s troubles continued when he was arrested for drunk driving in Bucharest. Police reported he became belligerent and insulted officers during his arrest.

Praise for Federer and dismissal of Djokovic

Even in retirement, Nastase remains a sought-after commentator on modern tennis. He has consistently lauded Roger Federer, calling him the most complete player he’s ever seen. “He can do everything. No one plays with as much variety as Federer,” Nastase said in a 2015 interview with L’Équipe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nastase also downplayed Novak Djokovic’s legacy, even after the Serbian reached his No. 23 Grand Slam title. In a June 2023 interview, he remarked, “Djokovic will be forgotten, just like the others were forgotten! We can only look at records in newspapers or sports magazines, but Nadal and Federer — we can’t forget them.”

Nastase emphasized the uniqueness of Rafael Nadal’s achievements, particularly his dominance on clay. “Winning Roland Garros 14 times is tougher than Djokovic’s 23 Grand Slams. Let me tell you, winning on clay like that? I don’t think any other player can replicate it.”

Advertisement

A legacy of complexity

Nastase’s legacy in tennis is as complex as the man himself. While his accomplishments on the court cement his status as one of the sport’s greats, his penchant for controversy ensures he remains one of its most polarizing figures.