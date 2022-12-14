In the past few days, the NBA presented new and improved individual awards with new names as well. In the light of that idea, this former NBA player let out an idea that could be easy approved by everyone involved in the league.

The National Basketball Association has presented multiple changes to the individual awards that are given at the end of the regular season. As it happened in the past, both the MVP andthe Conference championship awards received a name after a legend in the league. However, there's a group players that think there's still something to change.

For example, the Michael Jordan Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Most Valuable Player, the Jerry West Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Rookie of the Year. The John Havlicek Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and the George Mikan Trophy will be awarded to the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year:

As it happened with the Finals and Conference MVPs, the Conference title trophies, there are still people that think that the NBA logo should change. Especially since the matter as part of the racial justice movement promoted by the players, but also to pay homage to one of the great players in NBA history.

NBA News: Former player proposes Kobe Bryant as the new NBA logo

After those awards were presented, Jamal Crawford, one of the best sixth man in the NBA history, who has three Sixth Man of the Year Awards, took his social media to bring up an idea that has been in the people's minds since Kobe Bryant's tragic death in 2020.

"Since we’re naming things, perfect time to name Kobe (Bryant) as the new logo for the NBA. Thanks in advance", posted the former NBA player on his Instagram. Although he didn't won any NBA Championships, he played for nine different NBA franchises in the league since the 2000 season through the 2020 season.

Also Crawford is one of the eight players to have played in the NBA through 20 seasons. Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are part of that list with him. So, Crawford knows by first-hand how important Kobe was for the NBA.