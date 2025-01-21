Former World No. 1 reveals the greatest tennis players in history, excluding one from the ‘Big Three’

Between 2000 and 2001, Gustavo Kuerten, famously known as “Guga,” reigned at the top of the ATP Rankings for an impressive 43 weeks. The Brazilian standout showcased remarkable skill and flair on the court, becoming the second Latin American to claim the World No. 1 spot, following Chile’s Marcelo Ríos, who achieved it two years earlier.

Hailing from Florianópolis, Kuerten cemented his legacy with three Roland Garros titles in 1997, 2000, and 2001—by the age of 20. With such accolades, Kuerten is undoubtedly a credible voice in discussions about tennis’ greatest players.

In a bold move, Kuerten, now retired, unveiled his list of the six greatest tennis players of all time. What shocked fans and experts alike was his decision to omit Novak Djokovic.

For many, the Serbian superstar is regarded as one of, if not the, greatest tennis players ever, surpassing even the legendary Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in certain metrics. However, Kuerten did not hesitate to leave Djokovic out of his Top 6, a decision that has sparked debate.

Rafael Nadal poses with the Philippe Chatrier Trophy after winning against Roger Federer and former winner Gustavo Kuerten. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kuerten’s all-time top six

In a 2019 video for Esporte Ponto Final, Kuerten named his picks for the best players in the sport’s history. His selections included Swedish icon Bjorn Borg, American legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi, along with Swiss maestro Roger Federer and Spanish powerhouse Rafael Nadal. However, the Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic was conspicuously absent.

Explaining his choices, Kuerten paid tribute to tennis pioneers Borg and McEnroe. “The origins. My brother had a poster of Borg, and I had one of McEnroe. I can speak today, and people will listen, thanks to these two,” the Brazilian reflected.

He then turned to the stars of the 1990s, highlighting their unique qualities. “Sampras was a player from another galaxy. Agassi was a more provocative figure who transcended tennis and connected with people,” Kuerten added.

A notable omission

While Kuerten’s list has drawn praise for honoring legends of the past, the exclusion of Djokovic—who at 37 remains a dominant force in the sport—has sparked conversation. With Djokovic continuing to break records and extend his incredible legacy, the omission serves as a reminder of how subjective debates over tennis’ greatest players can be.

For Kuerten, the list reflects not just skill but the players’ impact on him personally and the sport as a whole. Still, with Djokovic cementing his place in history, his absence is one that tennis fans won’t soon forget.