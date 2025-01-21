Victor Wembanyama's status in the NBA hilariously revealed by Sixers' Andre Drummond

In just a year and a half in the league, San Antonio Spurs‘ Victor Wembanyama has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most unique and dominant players in the game. His towering height, coupled with his rare skill set, has set him apart. Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond reflected on the status the French center has achieved in the NBA.

About a month ago, the 76ers defeated the Spurs 111-106 at Wells Fargo Center, a game that featured a bizarre situation involving Drummond and Wembanyama. The incident unfolded when Andre received his second technical foul after a confrontation with the French phenom. However, in a surprising turn of events, the referees reviewed the decision and rescinded the ejection, prompting Drummond to return to the court.

Reflecting on the encounter with Wembanyama, Andre shared his thoughts: “The first time we did it, you know, I put my body against his so he couldn’t get a lob. The dude is 7’15”, like he’s huge. I’m trying to get some leverage on my body and, yeah, he just like collapsed.”

Drummond continued, noting: “The second time we did it again, I didn’t even touch him that time. And they still blew the whistle. So, you know, superstar call,” he explained, making it clear that Wembanyama has already achieved star status despite his young age, and it’s clear in certain refereeing decisions.

Andre Drummond #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers jumps to guard Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Drummond’s return to the game

As if the ejection itself wasn’t strange enough, Drummond’s return to the game became a source of confusion. The referees reviewed the call and changed it, so someone had to go get the center from the locker room. “You’re back in the game,” Andre recalls being told. “I said ‘How? I got ejected.’”

He continued, admitting his confusión: “I mean, I was just as confused as anybody else. But I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “By the time they came back and got me, I was about to be in the shower. So that’s what took me so long to come back out. I had to throw all my (expletive) back on, I’m like ‘Hold on.’”

Drummond’s conversation with the referee

Once back on the court, Drummond had a lighthearted exchange with the referee who had ejected him. “I get back out there and the ref was like, ‘Oh, I (expletive) up,’ and I’m like ‘What do you want me to say to that? It’s OK?” the Sixers player recalled. “No, it’s all right, man, don’t worry about it. You just threw me out of the game, no big deal.”

Wembanyama’s rapid rise to stardom

At just 21 years old, Victor Wembanyama has already earned the “superstar” label that Andre Drummond alluded to. After a standout rookie season in which he won Rookie of the Year, led the league in blocks, and earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team, he has taken his game to new heights.

Through the first 36 games of the current season, the Spurs star leads the league in blocks with an average of 4.0 per game. He’s also ranked 19th in scoring with 24.4 points per game and 9th in rebounding with 10.8 boards per contest, further solidifying his place among the league’s elite.