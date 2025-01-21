Shaquille O’Neal, widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history, has never shied away from sharing his opinions on basketball’s biggest names. As a former star for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, Shaq has had a front-row seat to some of the greatest talents the league has ever seen.

Throughout his illustrious career, the New Jersey native shared the court with legendary players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Patrick Ewing, and Tim Duncan. Most of these stars were his rivals, but one—Kobe Bryant—was his teammate and partner in building a Lakers dynasty.

Beyond the stars he shared the court with during his era, Shaquille O’Neal took the opportunity to rank the top five greatest basketball players to ever play his position. His list caused quite a stir when he revealed it during a 2011 appearance on SportsCenter while discussing his book, “Shaq Uncut: My Story.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In chronological order, Shaq ranked Bill Russell first, followed by Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, and finally, himself. The most surprising aspect of his picks was the exclusion of Tim Duncan, widely regarded as one of the best centers in NBA history.

Forward Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs battles with Shaquille O’Neal #32 of the Phoenix Suns. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Shaq steps back from criticizing today’s centers

Shaquille O’Neal has long been vocal about his critiques of NBA centers, a position he dominated during his playing days. From his time on the court to his current role as an analyst, Shaq hasn’t hesitated to call out today’s big men for their shortcomings.

Advertisement

see also Shaquille O'Neal reveals ideal NBA destination for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat uncertainty

Notable targets of Shaq’s sharp criticism include former Lakers center Dwight Howard and current Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert, whom he once labeled “the worst player in the NBA.”

Advertisement

However, the Hall of Famer announced he’s done critiquing today’s centers. During a January 2025 episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion explained his decision to step back from the discourse.

“Should I stop talking about all the big men? They get sensitive,” he admitted. “I don’t care about that, but I don’t like going back-and-forth. Kareem ain’t never messaged me on the side, it just made me become greater. Mr. Kareem, thank you, for always being on my case”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaq also officially ended his self-created “Big Man Alliance,” a personal initiative to celebrate the league’s top centers. “I’m done, I’mma have to turn it over. I’m taking it with me, the Big Man Alliance is no more,” he declared.

Shaq’s legacy in the NBA

Over the course of his 19-year career, Shaquille O’Neal achieved incredible success, cementing his place as one of the all-time greats. Here’s a look at some of his most impressive accomplishments:

Advertisement

Four-time NBA Champion (three with the Lakers, one with the Heat)

(three with the Lakers, one with the Heat) Three-time NBA Finals MVP

Two-time NBA scoring champion

15-time NBA All-Star

Three-time NBA All-Star Game MVP

Member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

Olympic and World Champion with Team USA

Led the league in field goal percentage 10 times

Advertisement

Shaq’s dominance on the court and larger-than-life personality off it have made him one of the most enduring figures in basketball history. Even as he steps back from his role as a critic, his influence on the game remains unmatched.