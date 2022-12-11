Joel Embiid surprises the NBA every night he steps on the basketball court. This Sunday night wasn't the exception. In fact, the 28-year-old clinched three records with the Philadelphia 76ers in one night.

Joel Embiid puts up huge performances no matter when or where for the Philadelphia 76ers' fans, as well as for the entire NBA world. That's how huge the seven-foot tall player has become in the league. Despite the individual awards haven't come yet for him, it will be a matter of time.

As the last season scoring leader, Embiid finished up as the runner-up for the Most Valuable Player award, right behind Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. However, he is already making a huge step up with his performances, as he waits for both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey to join him back on the court.

In fact, Embiid has been key for the team managed by Doc Rivers that in the last two games, against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Charlotte Hornets, the Cameroon-born player has pulled up 91 points alone. Also, Embiid has played his fourth 50+ point game to be behind the entire centers in that stat since Shaquille O'Neal retired.

Joel Embiid ties up three records with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to ESPN Stats & Info , "(Joel) Embiid is the 3rd player in (Philadelphia) 76ers history with multiple 50-point games in a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66, 1967-68) and Allen Iverson (2000-01, 2004-05). He's also the 1st center with multiple 50-point games in a season since David Robinson in 1993-94."

In the same night, according to NCBS Philly, Embiid has entered the 100-game with 30 points and 10 rebounds list in fewer games to lead it. Embiid with 346 games has passed up Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, David Robinson, and Anthony Davis, who took more games to reach the same goal.

Also, Embiid is one game away to be the leader in the Philadelphia 76ers history as the player with more games with 40 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid ties up the great Wilt Chamberlain as the only 76ers' players in franchise history with at least 30 games of 40 points and 10 rebounds, according to Sixers Stats.