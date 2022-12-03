LeBron James has had to adjust his game throughout his career, but it's paid off as he continues to play at an elite level nearly two decades later.

Ever since before he set foot on an NBA hardwood, LeBron James was expected to be one of the best to ever do it. And, regardless of how you may or may not feel about him, it's impossible to debate that he's cracked the top 3 at the very least.

James is perhaps the most complete basketball player of all time, a guy whose flaws aren't many or limitant and whose longevity and durability will take them all the way to the top in most records.

Needless to say, it takes a lot of hard work to play at such a high level for nearly two decades, and we're not talking just about workout routine. That's why James wanted to shed some light on how he's developed his game over the years.

NBA News: LeBron James Talks About Developing His Game Through The Years

"My game has evolved, and I don't have to rely on super-duper athleticism to be effective," LeBron explained. "My first 12 years,or maybe 11, I was just super-duper athletic. And I cannot be as efficient. My first few years, I knew if I could take off, and gonna be there a lot longer than you. But I am also smart enough to know that in order for me to be the best, I need to continue to grow my game."

"A lot of teams, a lot of coaches helped me," James added. "Coach Pop [Gregg Popovich] helped me. Helped me on my pick and roll constantly. Dwane Casey and the defense that he had on me. Rick Carlisle helped me as well. And so a lot of those coaches helped me get better because I knew that in order for me to be the best where I can be one of the greatest of all time, I can have no weakness."

Besides being a physical specimen, LeBron is known for being one of the most intelligent players in NBA history, and this is proof of that. Hopefully, he'll continue to thrive in the hardwood for years to come, as he has shown no signs of slowing down.