In the last two weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been on the road with ups and downs. Now, with a home schedule for the upcoming games, LeBron James has taken his toll on Anthony Davis' recent performances.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a recover plan to make it to the playoffs. However, with regular performances and losing games that are close to be wins, eventually could cost them their spot. As expected, after every loss, all the lights are on Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

With 31.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in average in the last five games, Anthony Davis has delivered way more than expected for the Lakers. However, there are 'Clutch' situations in which he has let their team down. That's why the criticism hasn't stopped, even with a huge winning streak.

For LeBron James the story is different, in his 20th season, James has averaged 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 20 games this season. Despite he hasn't played every single game, he still makes the difference every time he steps on the court. This time, he did it off the court for his teammate.

Lakers News: LeBron James reveals what it means Anthony Davis for the squad

After a huge East-coast schedule with 3 wins, and 3 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers finally came back to the Crypto.Com Arena. However, their matchup against the Boston Celtics didn't end the way the Lakers expected, as they went to overtime, and Anthony Davis missed a couple of free throws.

After the Celtics won 122-118 over the Lakers, LeBron James took some time to reflect on Anthony Davis' performance in that game, but as a teammate overall. "If you go up and miss 2 free throws in a big game...and the guy's laughing and joking, you'd be questioning what type of teammate you got. I know who I'm rockin with every single night.” LeBron said.

Apparently, Davis was sad about him missing those free throws after the game. Especially when they were doing great and were winning the game with less than 5 minutes left to play. Now, they will comeback to play on Friday, December 16 at the Crypto.com Arena against the Denver Nuggets.