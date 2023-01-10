Ever since he was in high school, some scouts deemed LeBron James as 'The Chosen One,' a guy who was supposed to break all marks and become the greatest player in NBA history. Of course, that also meant getting past Michael Jordan.

People have drawn parallels between the two since day one. Some even criticized the fact that LeBron wore no. 23, even though it was clearly a tribute to the Chicago Bulls legend. Others believe he's passed His Airness already.

Whatever the case, there's no denying that even LeBron looked up to Jordan when he was growing up. That's why back in 2006, he told the story of the time he first met his idol during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

NBA News: LeBron James Tells The Story Of The First Time He Met Michael Jordan

"I loved Michael Jordan," LeBron started. "The way that he approached the game, the way that he led his troops when he went out on the court, and his never say die attitude man was something I always looked up to."

“So I'm growing up watching this guy on TV every day, and I'm like, 'Wow, he's an amazing basketball player, hopefully someday I get an opportunity to meet him.' I think it was my junior year in high school. I go up to Chicago, and I go to a gym called Hoops, where he plays basketball in the summertime. I didn’t know he was gonna be there, but I seen him. I seen him walking towards me and it was kind of like he was walking on air. I had to pinch myself and (was like) ‘Is that Michael?’ And he was like black Jesus to me. I was like, 'Are you finally here?'" James added.

"Yeah I think he did [know who he was]; he called me 'Young fella,'" LeBron continued. "Of course. Just basically told me to keep working at it and someday I can get to the NBA, I was in junior year high school so, I guess he told me something right, and I kept working at it."

That's definitely a moment millions of people would've spent a lot of money to witness. The very first interaction between two of the best to ever lace them up and two of the greatest athletes ever.