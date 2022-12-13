Anthony Davis continues to go back to his usual self, yet some people still doubt him as a leader. So, his agent Rich Paul went on his defense with a big shot at his haters.

Even before he made it to the NBA, people were in awe of Anthony Davis' talents. Then again, there were also big questions about his durability. Up to this day, the jury is still on, and the debate is as heated as it's ever been.

While no one can deny Davis is one of the most talented and impactful two-way players in NBA history, it's also a fact that he just cannot stay healthy. That's the only thing keeping him from being a superstar and perhaps even an Mt. Rushmore kind of guy.

That's why his agent, Rich Paul, had to step up and defend him, as he believes the media has often been unfair to him. Per the controversial agent, it's not like Davis is deliberately trying to get hurt.

“Well, I think the first thing is, you’ve got to understand media," Paul told GQ Sports. "And I think the media has the job. Some of it’s scripted, some of it’s based on analytics, some of it’s based on viewership. When you talk about these topics, you see a rise in the viewership. And so the media, as it pertains to any player, but [especially] AD, is going to kick you when you down."

"Over the last couple years, he’s had some really freak situations," Paul added. "Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport."

"People act like, ‘Oh, he’s just hoping to go out and get injured.’ Or, ‘The guy don’t want to play.’ It’s stupidity at times, but that’s what comes with it," Paul concluded.

Of course, criticism is a part of the job, especially when you're supposed to lead a franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers. Also, it's not like people think he doesn't want to play or isn't trying, it's just that he cannot be trusted to play a full season, and that's a fact.

There's only one way Anthony Davis can turn the narrative around, and that's by playing a full season and staying on the court when it matters the most. Until then, he'll continue to be known as one of the greatest, most talented, most impactful, and most injury-prone guys out there.