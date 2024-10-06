NCAAF News: Washington QB Will Rogers makes big admission after victory over Michigan

After a resounding victory by the Washington Huskies over Michigan in the NCAAF, QB Will Rogers shared his thoughts on the game's conclusion.

Last night, Husky Stadium witnessed a stunning victory by the Washington Huskies over Michigan. Will Rogers, the star QB for the home team, played a crucial role in this remarkable win in the NCAAF. It was the QB himself who expressed surprise at the outcome of the game.

Following the home team’s victory and the conclusion of the game, a significant portion of the home crowd began to flood the field to celebrate their team’s impressive win over the visitors.

Regarding this situation, and when asked by the media, it was Rogers himself who stated: “I was curious if they were going to do it,” the QB said after the game, referencing the fans storming of the field.

“But when they did it, it was just awesome. I’ve never been apart of that and it’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life for sure.”, the talented player of the Huskies finally concluded.

Rogers, one of the standout players for Washington, finished the game with 271 yards and two touchdowns against a typically tough Michigan defense, showcasing a stellar performance from a team that excelled in every aspect of the game.

Michigan HC clarifies stance on QB situation

Following the Huskies’ resounding victory over Michigan, it was head coach Sherrone Moore who clarified the quarterback situation on his team concerning the upcoming games.

The first-year head coach acknowledged that Tuttle was significantly more effective as a passer in the game compared to Orji: “I think we’ll see when we watch the film, but I feel good about the way he played,” Moore said after the game, via On3.com.

“I feel good about what he did. So right now, if we had to play tomorrow, I would say Tuttle would be the starting quarterback.”, Coach Moore finally concluded.

