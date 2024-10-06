Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Washington QB Will Rogers makes big admission after victory over Michigan

After a resounding victory by the Washington Huskies over Michigan in the NCAAF, QB Will Rogers shared his thoughts on the game's conclusion.

Will Rogers #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after beating Michigan Wolverines at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesWill Rogers #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after beating Michigan Wolverines at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Matías Persuh

Last night, Husky Stadium witnessed a stunning victory by the Washington Huskies over Michigan. Will Rogers, the star QB for the home team, played a crucial role in this remarkable win in the NCAAF. It was the QB himself who expressed surprise at the outcome of the game.

Following the home team’s victory and the conclusion of the game, a significant portion of the home crowd began to flood the field to celebrate their team’s impressive win over the visitors.

Regarding this situation, and when asked by the media, it was Rogers himself who stated: “I was curious if they were going to do it,” the QB said after the game, referencing the fans storming of the field.

Advertisement

But when they did it, it was just awesome. I’ve never been apart of that and it’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life for sure.”, the talented player of the Huskies finally concluded.

Advertisement

Rogers, one of the standout players for Washington, finished the game with 271 yards and two touchdowns against a typically tough Michigan defense, showcasing a stellar performance from a team that excelled in every aspect of the game.

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning

see also

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning

Michigan HC clarifies stance on QB situation

Following the Huskies’ resounding victory over Michigan, it was head coach Sherrone Moore who clarified the quarterback situation on his team concerning the upcoming games.

Advertisement

The first-year head coach acknowledged that Tuttle was significantly more effective as a passer in the game compared to Orji: “I think we’ll see when we watch the film, but I feel good about the way he played,” Moore said after the game, via On3.com.

I feel good about what he did. So right now, if we had to play tomorrow, I would say Tuttle would be the starting quarterback.”, Coach Moore finally concluded.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lewandowski's hat-trick for Barcelona matches LaLiga feat only Messi, Ronaldo achieved in the last decade
Soccer

Lewandowski's hat-trick for Barcelona matches LaLiga feat only Messi, Ronaldo achieved in the last decade

Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl chances for Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl chances for Kansas City Chiefs

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard delivers good news for the Clippers after preseason loss to the Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard delivers good news for the Clippers after preseason loss to the Warriors

NCAAF News: Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward sends strong message following victory against California
College Football

NCAAF News: Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward sends strong message following victory against California

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo