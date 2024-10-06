MLB News: Bryce Harper sends strong warning to Phillies teammates after 6-2 loss to Mets

Bryce Harper had to criticize the Philadelphia Phillies' offense harshly after their tough loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS opener at home, a result that was more painful than usual.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper began their NLDS campaign with high hopes, taking an early lead against the New York Mets in Game 1. They started strong, leading 1-0 for most of the game. However, in a dramatic turn of events during the top of the eighth inning, the Mets scored five runs, ultimately handing the Phillies a disappointing 6-2 loss.

Following the game, Phillies star Bryce Harper addressed his teammates with a clear and urgent message. “We’ve got to understand what [the Mets] are going to try to do to us and flip the switch as an offense immediately,” Harper declared. “They’re going to bury stuff and try to get us to chase as much as possible. They’ve got really good pitching, but we’ve got really good hitters in here.”

Reflecting on the game, Harper acknowledged the opportunity that was missed. “Our pitcher, Zack Wheeler, gave us a big chance to win. Obviously, I feel like as an offense we wasted that start. It’s the same thing, man. Chasing balls in the dirt,” he said. His comments highlighted the frustration of not capitalizing on Wheeler’s strong outing, as the team mustered only two runs against the Mets.

Harper’s statement underscored the need for the team to adjust quickly against a formidable New York Mets pitching staff. Despite their offensive struggles, he emphasized the talent within the locker room, signaling confidence in his teammates’ abilities to bounce back.

Phillies poor performance in NLDS Game 1

As the Phillies prepared for their next matchup, Harper addressed speculation regarding the impact of the five days off they had before the series. He firmly stated that the 5-days layoff had nothing to do with their lack of offensive production, emphasizing that they needed to focus on their performance rather than making excuses.

In the game, the Phillies’ offense struggled to find a rhythm, with several players unable to contribute significantly. Kyle Schwarber led the team with two hits and a run scored, while Harper himself managed one hit but was unable to drive in any runs. The inconsistency at the plate will be a point of emphasis as the team looks to regroup and find their stride in the postseason.