Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are ready for a very tough challenge when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll have to do it with a lot of injuries after a costly win against the New York Giants.

During that game, the Cowboys lost Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and now it has been confirmed that wide receiver Brandin Cooks won’t be available on offense.

So, with almost no margin of error trying to reach the playoffs and then make a Super Bowl run, many NFL experts are putting the pressure on Prescott to deliver at Acrisure Stadium.

Who is injured with Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys won’t have three star defensive players for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland. Although Trevon Diggs had a scare with an ankle injury, he should be available.

Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks will be the key absence for the offense. In this complicated scenario, Dak Prescott talked about the huge expectations around him as the highest paid player in NFL history.

“I don’t think it has as much to do with the franchise quarterback or the contract as it is who I am and what I’m capable of doing. So, to me, it’s about going out there and being my best and preparing my best to be able to go and do that. And contract or not, those are the expectations. The standards that I have for myself. And I know this team when I’m able to do that, that we get rolling on offense and the team plays better when we’ve got points and we’re getting points to complement them.”

Furthermore, Prescott had a big warning for young players. It’s time to step up because a 2-3 record could be an almost impossible challenge to overcome considering the next games are against Lions and 49ers.

“A 2-2 record is not acceptable for us. It’s about finding a way to win, starting this Sunday, and moving forward one game at a time. When your number is called, jump in, show that you belong here, show that you prepare the right way. Go make the most of your opportunity. I think we’ve got young guys to be able to do that. I think that we can get the identity set of this team and just being fighters, relentless in what we do. We’re going to give you our best. Super, super detailed and we’re coming to win.”

Has Dak Prescott ever won a Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott hasn’t won the Super Bowl in his career. Now, with that impressive list of injured players, a lot of people want him to put amazing numbers at Pittsburgh. The quarterback said he won’t force things trying to compensate for those injuries.

“I don’t break the huddle and say: ‘I’ve got to go be Superman here.’ But I’ve been able to break some tackles. I’ve been able to do some things that have helped people out, used my feet more, make the throws. So, I don’t think it’s anything outside of my game that I got to try to do.”