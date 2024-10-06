Tom Brady predicted if the Kansas City Chiefs will remain as the best team in the NFL and Super Bowl favorites.

After winning the Super Bowl seven times, Tom Brady has started his career as an analyst with Fox. Of course, the legend is one of the NFL’s most authorized voices.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty of their own. Right now, they have an impressive 4-0 record trying to win a third consecutive championship.

However, even as an undefeated team, Andy Reid and Mahomes are still being criticized by some part of the media due to a supposed slow start on offense. Now, Brady decided to send a clear message about that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is predicted to win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favorites to win the Super Bowl and, according to Tom Brady, there’s no reason to panic after a slow individual start for Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick (Mahomes) and Travis (Kelce), they got it going against the Falcons. They’re 4-0. They would be the first to tell you that they haven’t played their best ball yet, but, they’ve got experience at key positions. They know what to do. They’re going to keep winning as they continue to find the best version of themselves.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Who is injured with the Chiefs?

Although Tom Brady believes the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL, the legend is really worried about those possible season ending injuries for Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown.

Advertisement

“The big question for Kansas City is how they are going to replace Rashee Rice. What a brutal injury last Sunday. It’s going to be tough. He is a great player. They’ve got the Saints this week, they get a bye and then they’re going to the Bay area to face the 49ers. I know Kyle (Shanahan). He is going to have everyone ready to go as he’s had that game circled on his schedule since it came out.”

Advertisement