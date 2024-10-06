NFL News: Andy Reid sends Chiefs players clear warning about Derek Carr, Saints

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ahead of the 'Monday Night Football' showdown in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

Riding on an unbeaten start to the 2024 NFL season, the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs will face yet another challenging test when they play the New Orleans Saints on ‘Monday Night Football’ this week. Unsurprisingly, Andy Reid is giving the opponents the respect they deserve, with special praise for Derek Carr.

“He’s doing a very nice job,” Reid said of the Saints quarterback, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s always been a good player, and that’s not a question from our standpoint on that part.“

The Saints’ offense arrived in Week 4 leading the NFL in total points scored and in points per game, with Carr throwing for 824 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions through the opening weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old usually had a bad time against the Chiefs during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he’s 3-14 in 17 starts against Kansas City. However, Reid is aware that there’s been a change of scenery and that Carr is now leading a high-flying offense, which is why he’s warning his players not to underestimate the Saints.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“They’re doing a good job of protecting him and he’s doing a good job of delivering it to their receivers and they’ve got good skill players there and [a] good running back who’s also involved in the pass game and the run game. He’s done a very nice job,” Reid added.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Derek Carr could get key WR back for Week 5 showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is well aware of Carr, Saints’ talent

While Reid’s message may serve as a reminder of Carr‘s potential, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is also conscious of the challenge the Saints’ offense presents. And he understands that has a lot to do with their quarterback.

Advertisement

“Derek knows exactly what to – I’ve always had respect for Derek Carr and how he gets them in and out or out of a bad play and into a good one,” Spagnuolo said. “I think that has a lot to do with it and he’s a very accurate quarterback. When you’re talking about a third-and-three or four or five, or whatever, he’s smart enough to say, ‘Hey, I’m just going to get the first down here.’ I think that’s why they’re really good.

see also NFL News: Dolphins" Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs rumors

“I think they’re really good because they mix it up,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s not just pass and it’s not just trying to chuck it down deep. I mean, they’ll run the football and they have some really good people to do that so that’ll kind of get you on your heels a little bit.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ defense has allowed only 72 points and 1,307 yards in four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, in which the unit had to face the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Justin Herbert. Will Spagnuolo’s men manage to hold Carr’s Saints this time?