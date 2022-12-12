Even though he's one of the greatest players in recent franchise history, it seems like Carmelo Anthony's potential farewell won't be wearing a New York Knicks jersey.

Carmelo Anthony's NBA career has been full of ups and downs. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers of all time, yet his style of play and lack of playoff success has driven him away from the hardwood again.

Melo brought his career back to life with an impressive stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, proving that he could embrace a lesser role and be efficient coming off the bench. Then, he became an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers.

But now that he's still unsigned, some thought it was just a matter of time before he rejoined the New York Knicks. He was pretty close to doing so before teaming up with LeBron James. However, it seems that's no longer the case anymore.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Don't Want To Sign Carmelo Anthony

(via Steve Popper - Newsday)

"It seemed destined to be a reunion. Unlike the Phil Jackson era, when the front office tried to run Anthony out of town, his long-time agent, Rose, is running the show. His son, Kyan, is playing ball locally at Christ the King High School. So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden?

Probably not.

Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense."

Anthony could still provide some instant offense, and he's by no means worse than the 11th guy on every team's rotation. It's kind of sad to watch him go out like this, especially after all he gave the Knicks before being kicked out the backdoor.